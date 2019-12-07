Ranjit Singh murder case in CBI court: Accused seeks case transfer to other court

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 22:37 IST

Krishan Lal, one of the six accused in the Ranjit Singh murder case in which the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is also an accused, moved an application for transfer of the case from the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here on Saturday.

The case was fixed before the special CBI court for adducing documentary evidence in defence of accused Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh – who appeared through video conferencing from Sunaria jail (Rohtak). Kishan Lal, who also appeared through video conferencing from Ambala jail, sought transfer of the present case to some other court as this court had given judgements against the accused in two other cases in the past by believing prosecution witnesses.

The defence plea was that the court had already convicted the accused in journalist Chhatarpati murder case after believing the testimony of prosecution witness Khatta Singh, who is also witness, among other common witnesses, in the ongoing case, the applicant thus had apprehension that this court was likely to hold the same view as formulated in the other case.

CBI counsel HPS Verma, however, countered the defence plea, pleading that even though this court had no jurisdiction to entertain this application, the accused had malafide intention to further delay the trial, hence liable to be dismissed.

He submitted that it was also wrong to say that the entire prosecution case rested on testimony of Khatta Singh and that the apprehensions of the accused were based on whims and conjectures as the previous cases were decided by court on the basis of different sets of evidences.

The special judge, CBI court, Jagdeep Singh fixed the next hearing in the case for December 10. The court also granted one last opportunity to accused Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to adduce documentary evidence in defence, if any, on the adjourned date.

It may be recalled that the court was to begin the final arguments in the case which could not be held in the wake of the said application by accused Krishan Lal. The defence counsels on behalf of accused, Krishan Lal, Sabdil, Jasbir, Inder Sain and Avtar Singh had closed their defence evidences, while counsels for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, closed oral evidence, but had sought some more time to adduce documentary evidence.

Ranjit Singh, who was formerly follower of the dera head, was murdered on July 10, 2002, at his native village, Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra after he allegedly raised his voice against the dera head. According to the CBI chargesheet, he left on his motorcycle after serving tea to his father, who was working in the fields. On the way, four people fired gunshots at him and fled. Ranjit later died of bullet injuries.