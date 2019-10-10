Rape accused awarded life term after 23-day trial

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:23 IST

In yet another case of fast track justice, a special POCSO court took mere 23 days in convicting a man accused of raping a three-year-old girl.

The additional district judge, POCSO, Vijay Raje Sisodia awarded a life term to one Radhey Shyam and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

SSP Kanpur Anant Deo said the super-fast conviction was secured because of effective follow-up and precise collection of evidences.

The girl was raped in July 27 this year in Bithoor. The girl’s mother was working in a field when the accused took her to a room near the tube well. A local, Hukum Rajput, who by chance entered the room found the Radhey Shyam with the girl. He was nabbed with the locals and handed over to the police.

The Kalyanpur police went for the DNA test and ensured eyewitnesses to the gory crime depose before the court. The DNA test nailed Radhey Shyam and the chargesheet was filed within 50 days of crime on September 17. Also, the baby identified Radhey Shyam and told the court how he hurt her badly.

The trial began following submission of the chargesheet and the court convicted the man within 23 days, which the Kanpur police claimed was one of fastest trials in Uttar Pradesh.

The girl’s mother expressed happiness over the decision and said she would have appreciated a capital punishment to the accused.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:23 IST