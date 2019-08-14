Ravidas temple issue: Bhim Army leader booked for sedition

cities

The Behta police in Saharanpur booked Bhim Army national vice- president Manjeet Singh Nautiyal on sedition and other charges for giving an allegedly ‘inflammatory speech’ on social media where he warned of dire consequences for those ‘creating obstacles’ in reconstructing a demolished temple and reinstalling a statue of Dalit icon Sant Ravidas in Delhi, the police said.

Taking action on his own, sub-inspector Sohanpal Singh lodged the case against Nautiyal at the Behat police station on charges of sedition, inciting violence, spreading rumours, hatred and hurting religious sentiments, the police said.

Pawan Chaudhary, the station house officer of Behat police station, confirmed that the case was registered against Nautiyal.

People familiar with the issue said Nautiyal addressed his supporters for over 20 minutes through Facebook Live on Sunday and set an August 21 deadline to reconstruct the demolished temple and reinstall the statue of Ravidas in Delhi. He reportedly called upon Bhim Army supporters to reach Delhi on August 21 with arms to fight for their honour.

In his address, he allegedly said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was killed by her own bodyguards for insulting Sikhs.

Police examined the video, which went viral, and thereafter registered the case against Nautiyal at the Behat police station after seeking legal experts’ opinion, they said.

