Rebuilding lives; Sangrur dalit family comes to terms with death

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:55 IST

Sangrur A year after the murder of a dalit Jagmail Singh, 37, who was allegedly tortured and forced to drink urine at Changaliwala village near Lehragaga, his family have come to terms with life. In fact, they continue to keep their dream alive as well, having migrated to Dhandiwal village in Dhuri sub-division. They have also constructed a three-room house with the compensation amount of Rs 21 lakh they received. Jagmail’s wife is working as a peon at Government Senior Secondary School, Benra, and his 15-year-old son, who is pursuing Class 10, wants to join the Indian Army.

On November 16, 2019, Jagmail, a Dalit construction worker, had died in a hospital in Chandigarh, nine days after being beaten up and forced to drink urine by upper caste men. Jagmail was accused of standing outside the doors of houses of upper caste families in an inebriated condition and mouthing obscenities.

ruction,” said Kaur, who has son Karanvir Singh, 15, Simarjit Kaur, 12 and Navjot to take care of.

“I have joined as peon at a government school, but have not received salary so far due to some paperwork but I was told that I will get entire arrears. Though we have not recovered from the incident, we are feeling secure in Dhandiwal. My children are studying in a safe atmosphere. However, I want exemplary punishment for the murderers,” she added.

Karanvir said, “I want to join the army after completing Class 12,” Singh added. Tej Kaur, Jagmail’s elder sister, said she brought her brother’s family to Dhandiwal and stood by them in tough times. “If anyone tries to harm them, they will face consequences” she added.

Police had arrested Rinku, his father Amarjit Singh, Lakhi and Beeta, alias Binder, all of Changaliwala village under murder charges. Three accused are on bail and Rinku’s bail plea is pending in Punjab and Haryana high court.