Record placements during IIT-Delhi’s second phase of placement season

cities

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:40 IST

New Delhi: Despite the Covid-19 pandemic triggering an economic crisis, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Tuesday said it had received over 1,100 job offers this year surpassing previous year’s benchmark.

The institute added that around 100 students received job offers in online interviews in the second phase of the placement season.

As per the institute, 85.6% undergraduate and postgraduate students who availed placement services of the institute got placed. “The remaining students explored other options like higher studies, research, civil services examination, start-ups or have got jobs through their own contacts and efforts,” the institute said in a statement. Over 430 organisations had registered for the placement season in the academic year 2019-2020 offering over 600 job profiles, they added.

V Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi, said, “Most of the placements happened in December and January and fortunately it didn’t affect our students. There were concerns over job offers being rescinded but withdrawal has been in single digits so far. We also negotiated with many companies and they agreed to extend the joining period to September-October due to the Covid crisis. The pandemic is more likely to affect second tier and other institutes because a lot of companies want to recruit IIT students because there is still a huge demand.”

S Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services (OCS), said, “IIT Delhi has broken all previous year records of job placements. This year, it was observed that the number of placement offers increased by 4%.”