Renowned veterinarian Kirti Dua passes away at 59 in Ludhiana

Renowned veterinarian Kirti Dua passes away at 59 in Ludhiana

The professor was due to retire on 31st October this year from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Dr Kirti Dua
Dr Kirti Dua(HT Photo)
         

Renowned veterinarian and university professor Dr Kirti Dua (59) passed away due to a cardiac arrest here on June 1.

Dua was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital three days ago after he complained of chest pain. He had undergone a bypass surgery a few years ago.

Dua had joined the services of Punjab Agricultural University as an assistant professor in the veterinary medicine department on July 23, 1987, and was due to retire on 31st October this year from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. He was awarded the Commonwealth Fellowship by the UK government to pursue PhD study at the University of Wales. He was a very good teacher and scientist of national repute.

As part of his professional accomplishments, he had received the Young Scientist Award, DC Blood Gold Medal in bovine medicine and fellowships of National Academy of Veterinary Sciences and Indian Society of Veterinary Medicine. He authored three books on veterinary medicine.

