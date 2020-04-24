Rent due: Domestic help suffers broken leg in assault by landlord’s nephews

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 02:32 IST

Police have booked two men for allegedly assaulting their uncle’s tenant to force her to vacate his property amid the curfew imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Dhakoli on April 19.

The victim, Man Kumari, a domestic help, suffered a fractured leg in the incident, after one of the accused attacked her with a brick.

Kumari told the police that she and her husband, Munshi Lal, who worked as a daily wager, were out of money in the wake of unemployment due to the curfew. As they were unable to pay the rent, their landlord had asked them to vacate the accommodation.

When they did not leave, the house owner’s nephews, Maula and Sahil, hurled abuses at them on April 19. While Maula proceeded to rain blows on her, Sahil hit her leg with a brick, before the duo fled the spot.

An injured Kumari was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where her fracture was diagnosed .

Acting on her statement, police booked the two accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dhakoli police station.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan had previously directed house owners not to evict paying guests or tenants, especially those from out of the district and with nowhere to go, till the curfew or lockdown was lifted.