Research scholar accuses MNNIT prof of sexual harassment

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 17:27 IST

PRAYAGRAJ A woman research scholar has levelled sexual harassment charges against a senior professor of the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT). The research scholar, also from MNNIT, has submitted her complaint to the director and the women’s grievance cell of the institute, which has begun an inquiry into the allegations.

MNNIT director Rajeev Tripathi has taken cognisance of the complaint and promised an impartial inquiry. He said further action will be taken on completion of the probe. The scholar has not approached the police as yet.

The victim, a colleague of the accused professor’s daughter, used to visit her friend at home. She has accused the professor of unwanted advances, staring at her and trying to get close to her physically by trying to make her sit next to him. The professor has also been accused of calling up the victim on her mobile phone at odd hours and indulging in inappropriate talk, MNNIT officials requesting anonymity said.

The research scholar has also accused the professor of coming “to her hostel gate” late in the night, they added.

The victim had lodged a complaint in this regard with the institute’s security officer, who then forwarded it to the institute’s director, and who, in turn, referred it to the institute’s women’s grievance cell, officials said.

MNNIT officials said that taking cognisance of the complaint, members of the women’s grievance cell spoke to the victim and sought her mobile phone details and other documents, to corroborate the allegations. The research scholar, however, is yet to submit the details and the documents sought, officials said.

Tripathi, who is outstation currently, confirmed the development over phone. He said that he would look into the complaint on his return to the campus on Monday, and said that a fair inquiry, as per set norms, would be carried out by MNNIT.