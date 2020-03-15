Residents create app to complain against auto drivers

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:52 IST

Residents have created a mobile application to clamp down on errant autorickshaw drivers in Dombivli.

In June 2016, residents formed Protest Against Autowale to tackle the auto problems.

They said the mobile application is an easy tool to raise auto complaints to Regional Transport Office and Traffic police in Kalyan Dombivli. The application has options such as raise complaints, check complaint list and also the auto fare. It also has a helpline number.

“The app will address commuters’ complaints in Dombivli against auto drivers who refuse to ply, behave rudely and charge more. The app is being finalised and we will inaugurate it soon,” said Sachin Gawli, 44, a member of the group.

There are around 6,000 autorickshaws plying in Dombivli.

The group had forced the RTO and traffic police to give a mailing address for passengers to complain against auto drivers.