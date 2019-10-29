Residents of new sectors meet Pataudi MLA, raise issue of women security

cities

Gurugram A group of residents from new sectors on Monday met the newly elected MLA from Pataudi, Satya Prakash Jrawta of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and raised several issues during the meeting that included women security and water crisis in the area. The residents said that they would also request the MLA to do whatever he can for shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

The residents met the MLA at his residence in Manesar. Shibashish Rudra, a resident of Sector 81, said, “Women are scared going out in the new sectors. So, we have asked him if he can provide more police patrolling. Issues such as lack of a proper water pipeline, and poor internal roads and sewer infrastructure were also raised during the meet.”

Jrawta has promised the residents that he will look into the problems faced by the new sector residents and get them resolved at the earliest.

The residents want the MLA to act on the toll plaza issue. Sunil Yadav, a resident of Sector 81, said, “As the MLA was busy, we were not able to speak with him on the shifting of Kherki Daula toll plaza.”

The new sector residents want to get free-pass tags like the people of 31 villages have got since 2014. “We would ask the MLA, if he can ensure free-pass tags for us. When the villages which are adjacent to our societies can get the free pass, why can’t we?” questions Yadav.

Jrawta has asked for 15 days’ time before he can reveal his strategy for the shifting of the toll. “I cannot say anything on the toll for another 15 days. I will work for the people of new sectors,” Jrawta told HT.

The MLA also said he will do whatever is in his capacity to make the area safer for women. “If this means more patrolling, we will ensure that,” added Jrawta.

The Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), concessionaire of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, has received ₹164.46 crore from the state government as compensation for the free-pass tags issued to the 31 villages till date since 2014. S Raghuraman, chief executive officer, MCEPL, said, “We have no problem in giving the free-pass tags to the new sector residents, but the state government should compensate us.”

