Home / Chandigarh / Retired colonel faces inquiry for having sex inside office in Punjab’s Abohar

Retired colonel faces inquiry for having sex inside office in Punjab’s Abohar

In a complaint to defence minister Rajnath Singh, the soldiers from 25 Rajputana Rifles said they made a video clip of the incident after they were victimised by the officer

chandigarh Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:38 IST
NEW DELHI: A court of inquiry has been initiated against a retired Indian army colonel after two soldiers wrote to defence minister Rajnath Singh that while serving, the colonel allegedly had sex with a civilian female employee inside his office.

In the complaint, the soldiers from an infantry battalion stated that they had made a video clip of the incident after they were victimised by the officer.

Sources said the colonel was stationed in Abohar in Punjab when the incident took place. He has retired now.

The soldiers of 25 Rajputana Rifles wrote to the defence minister that they were being victimised for having exposed the deeds of the colonel.

They alleged in their complaint that they made the video in order to teach the colonel a lesson as he used to mistreat them.

The colonel, since retired, but will still face the inquiry under army rules and regulation.

The Indian Army also stated that during the inquiry, it will also be probed whether the soldiers allegedly tried to blackmail the colonel.

