Retired government employee, wife hacked to death in Yamunanagar

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 01:39 IST

A man retired from the public works department (PWD) and his wife were hacked to death in Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura block on Tuesday, police said.

As per information, the murder took place in Bakala village under the Bilaspur subdivision, where the man, identified as Roshan Lal (in his 70s) and his wife Paramjit (around 55) were murdered separately in the evening.

Various police teams checked a grocery shop that the man used to run and where he was found dead along with their house where the woman was reportedly killed. The teams also searched a nearby pond, where the weapon(s) could have been dropped.

A local said that Roshan Lal had two sons, one of whom died in 2007 and the other lives near their house with his family.

SP Kamaldeep Goyal said that prima facie, it seems that a sharp-edged weapon was used to attack the couple.

“Our teams are questioning villagers and family members, but as of now, the reason behind the murder is not clear. Villagers have told us that the man had married the woman around nine months ago. His first wife had died several years ago,” Goyal added.

Wife among four booked for Karnal man’s murder

A woman, her lover and her two relatives have been booked for the murder of her 34-year-old husband in Datta colony of Panipat city, police said on Tuesday.

As per the police, Sunil Kumar of Karnal’s Nilokheri was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Panipat.

Following the complaint of his family members, the police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against his wife Menka, her lover Krishan and her two relatives.

Victim’s father Mange Ram said that Sunil and Menka had married around 10 years ago, but Menka could not adjust with his family members following which they moved into a rented accommodation.

He alleged that Menka also had extramarital affair with Krishan, to which Sunil objected. He said that late on Sunday, Menka’s uncle informed them that Sunil had committed suicide.

“But when we reached the spot, we got to know that he had died around 8pm. Menka, Krishan, and Menka’s brother and sister murdered Sunil,” he told the police.

Attar Singh, in-charge of Assandh Road police post, said an FIR has been registered and the cause of the death will be ascertained in the postmortem report. An investigation is going on, he added.