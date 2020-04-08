Retired personnel pitch in to help Rupnagar cops win virus war

cities

RUPNAGAR: Setting an example of professional camaraderie and commitment to duty, 55 retired police personnel, including the father of a Kargil martyr, have voluntarily offered their services to assist the district police in its efforts to eliminate coronavirus.

A deputy superintendent of police, along with 12 inspectors, 16 sub-inspectors, 21 assistant sub-inspectors, 11 head constables and four ex-servicemen are already manning 16 check-points, including diversions and isolation points from NFL Chowk in Nangal to Bannmajra and Rupnagar.

For 74-year-old Gurmail Singh, who also served as crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge for 12 years during his years as Punjab Police inspector, this critical juncture has come as an opportunity to pick up from where he left off in 2004. “It’s my luck that I got a chance to serve the society again. I may not have the same agility, but I possess experience and will to defeat this pandemic,” he said.

“These are unprecedented times and we are willing to do our best to complement state efforts to mitigate this threat,” said retired sub-inspector Daleep Singh, who had arrested hardened terrorists during his service.

The will to serve the nation remains as strong as ever in our hearts, said Kargil martyr Sarbjit Singh’s father Pritam Singh, who had retired as head constable. “It’s a new kind of threat that we are facing, and I am happy to render any service that could ease the burden of my brothers in khaki,” he said.

Lauding their spirit, Rupnagar senior superintendent of police Swapan Sharma said, “The priceless experience and capabilities of these retired personnel would enhance our ability to ensure effective policing on the ground.”