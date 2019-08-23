Revenue from liquor sales goes up by 47% in Delhi fall despite in number of vends

cities

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s revenue from liquor sales has increased by around 47% even as no new shop has been opened in the past three years, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia informed the Delhi assembly on Friday.

Responding to a question raised by rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Chandi Chowk Alka Lamba, the deputy chief minister said revenue from alcohol has gone up by over ₹780 crore since 2016-17.

“The government’s income from alcohol sale was ₹4,244.50 crore in 2016-17, and reached ₹5,028.17 crore in 2018-19. Between 2015 and 2016, a total of 133 liquor vends were opened. However, no new shop was opened after August 2016,” said Sisodia.

According to Sisodia’s reply, Delhi has 863 liquor shops at present, but had 682 in 2010-13. Lamba asked why in the first year of the AAP coming to power in its second stint, the Delhi government gave approvals to open 133 new liquor vends. To this, Sisodia responded that the year-on-year rate of opening alcohol shops have decreased.

In 2016, the Delhi government had initiated a crackdown on liquor shops following complaints from locals over alleged nuisance witnessed outside such shops in several localities. It had also conducted several public meetings for people to decide where they want new liquor shops to open and if they were unhappy with the presence of any existing ones.

The government had also deployed guards to crack down on those drinking in the open.

