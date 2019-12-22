e-paper
Road rage: Six booked for assaulting 32-year-old man

Had a grudge they had been nursing against him for four months regarding a spat ensued by wrong parking of a car

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:28 IST
 Six persons have been booked for attacking a 32-year-old man over a grudge they had been nursing against him for four months regarding a spat ensued by wrong parking of a car.

Police on Sunday registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. 

The identified accused are Dharminder Chopra, Harinder Pal Chopra, Gagandeep Chopra (son of Harinder Pal) and Vasu Chopra (son of Dharminder). Two more persons, who have been booked, are yet to be identified.

The victim, Munish Kapoor, a resident of Bank Colony, told the police that the accused attacked him with sticks and a revolver’s butt when he was passing through the Haqiqat Nagar area on his motorcycle. 

Kapoor said he used to reside in Haqiqat Nagar four months ago. “I then had a verbal spat with Dharminder after he wrongly parked his car on our street. Later, I, along with my family, shifted to the Bank Colony in Haibowal,” he added. 

“On Friday night, I was returning home on my motorcycle and was passing through Haqiqat Nagar area. When I reached near Pardeshvar temple, I received a call and I stopped to attend that. It was then that the accused came and surrounded me. Dharminder questioned me why had I come to this area and slapped me. It was followed by Vasu and Gagandeep thrashing me with sticks. In the meantime, Harinderpal brandished his licensed gun and attacked me with its but on my head repeatedly,” the victim said.

Kapoor said the accused fled when he screamed and residents started gathering at the spot.

“One of the residents alerted my brother, who later came with my friend and took me to a hospital for treatment,” he added. 

ASI Suresh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the victim gained consciousness on Saturday night, following which his statement was recorded.

The FIR in the case has been registered under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restrain), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act. The accused are yet to be arrested, the ASI said.

