Rohtak PGIMS to increase Covid-19 testing

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:24 IST

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak is planning to increase its testing capacity to detect and diagnose more affected patients.

PGIMS nodal officer for Covid-19 Dhruva Chaudhary said they are planning to increase the testing capacity to 1,000 samples per day against the present limit of 150.

“The government is planning to upgrade testing labs at PGIMS and Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan village. Besides, four new labs are to be set up at general hospital in Panchkula, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal, Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nuh’s Nalhar and Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Hisar’s Agroha. We had placed orders for more kits to conduct tests and we have received 4,000 kits on Saturday,” he added.

A spokesperson of PGIMS said that they have tested 1,078 samples, 46 of whom were tested positive till April 4.

The samples of Bhiwani, Dadri, Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Palwal, Mahendergarh, Gurugram, Rewari, Rohtak, Nuh and Jhajjar districts are tested at PGIMS.

The data provided by PGIMS shows that testing at PGIMS has increased by 2.5 times from March 30 to April 4. As many as 39 individuals were tested on March 30 and 96 on April 4.

FEAR OF COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION LOOMS LARGE

Dhruva Chaudhary said that the chances of community spread due to coronavirus have rapidly increased with a rise in positive cases related to Tablighi Jamaat workers in Haryana.

“Even the 38-year-old Sirsa woman, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 30, has neither a travel history nor she got infected from anyone as per initial questioning. There is no doubt that chances of community transmission looms large especially in areas such as Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh,” he added.