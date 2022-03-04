Rs1000 budget allocation for Mekedatu Project stuns Cong, watch Shivakumar react

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai spun a googly in his maiden speech by allocating ₹1,000 cr for Mekedatu project, a cause Congress had been piggybacking to mobilise public sentiment before the Assembly polls next year. Only yesterday the party had concluded its padyatra or foot march claiming that Mekedatu would be the first project to be implemented when the party comes to power.

Today Basavraj Bommai stole both the thunder and cause by allocating ₹1000cr for the project and promising its early implementation after getting a nod from the centre. During his budget speech CM said, after getting a formal approval from the centre Karnataka government will implement the project.

Welcoming the government's decision to initiate implementation of the project Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said, “This is a reward for everyone who participated in our campaign. It is a victory for all of us and an example of how rights can be secured through collective struggle. Thanks to everyone who took part in the march.”

However, he went on to question the government's intention, saying allocations worth ₹7795cr made in the previous budget have still not been fulfilled.

The announcement clearly left Shivakumar surprised and was caught on camera during the budget speech.

Congress is claiming that without any approval by centre and Forest and Ecology ministry government's claims are an eyewash. Congress leader , Randeep Singh Surjewala asked, "Why has the Modi government not given clearance for the last 8 years? Why is BJP government ‘mum’ since 2019?'

Till yesterday, Bommai Govt mocked #Mekedatu Yatra.



Today, they indulged in the deceiving formality of reserving ?1000Cr for Mekedatu.



Question to BJP-

1. Why has Modi Govt not given clearance for 8 yrs?

2. Why is BJP Govt ?mum? since 2019?



Tell the date of starting Mekedatu! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 4, 2022