Home / Cities / RTO staffer who interacted with coronavirus positive patient test negative

RTO staffer who interacted with coronavirus positive patient test negative

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: After reports about the driver, who had dropped the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infected couple from Mumbai airport to Pune, visited Pune regional transport office (RTO) on March 3, the office has taken preventive measures.

A woman clerk who had attended the driver at the RTO was sent for medical check-up at Naidu Hospital on Wednesday. Her tests were reported negative and the office has given her 8-day leave as a preventive measure.

“Today we came to know that the private cab driver, who had dropped the affected couple from Mumbai airport to Pune and was later tested positive, had visited RTO on March 3. He had come for his car loan related work at the transport section located on the ground floor of the main building. He was at one of the counters for around 3 to 4 minutes where a woman clerk interacted with him and took his signature on a document,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

“Hence, as a precautionary measure, we immediately sent the woman clerk to Naidu Hospital for medical check-up today and the test results are negative. Still, we have sent her on leave till March 17 from today as a precautionary measure,” Shinde said.

The office has made it mandatory for its staff to use hand sanitiser before using the biometric device for attendance.

