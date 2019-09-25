S-I suspended for threatening vendor after video goes viral

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:18 IST

A sub-inspector (S-I) was placed under suspension on Wednesday after a video showing him threatening an eatery van owner with dire consequences went viral on social media.

Sub-inspector Dinesh Chandra of Talkatora police station was apparently upset over the delay in being served ‘Baati Chokha’. He also threatened to slap a fine on the vendor for stationing the eatery van at a spot under his jurisdiction.

“I will slap a fine daily and force you to close your business,” the S-I was seen saying in the video.

SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani said the S-I had been placed under suspension after Bazarkhala CO AK Yadav confirmed that the video was genuine.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 23:18 IST