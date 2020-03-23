Samples of seven new suspected Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana sent for testing

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 22:44 IST

About seven people with coronavirus symptoms were rushed to the Civil Hospital on Monday, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, adding that their samples had been sent for testing.

This takes the total of suspected coronavirus cases to 26 even though no patient has tested positive in the district.

“We have also taken measures to look up those under home quarantine. Now our teams will visit quarantined families and see if anyone needs to be hospitalised. This is being done to have fewer people visit hospitals. Helpline numbers have been shared for medical assistance,” he added.

Separate building for coronavirus cases

Meanwhile, hospital senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Ravi Dutt said they were planning to house all coronavirus patients in a separate building.

“Currently we have 16 beds and to increase the capacity we are trying to identify a building. One of the possibilities is a burn unit which does not have too many patients,” Dutt said.

Flu corner

Any patient suffering from flu-like symptoms or related problems will also be treated separately in a ‘flu corner’ set up at the vacant pharmacy at the entrance of the civil hospital.

Nearly 500 people home quarantined

Meanwhile, the administration has put up stickers outside the homes of nearly 500 residents with recent travel history under home quarantine, Dr Bagga said.