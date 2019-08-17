Sanitary inspector caught taking ₹2,500 as bribe in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:19 IST

The vigilance department on Saturday arrested Naresh Kumar, 55, a multipurpose health worker (equivalent to the rank of sanitary inspector) of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, while taking ₹2,500 bribe from a safai karamchari, who wanted an inter-departmental transfer.

Investigating officials said complainant Ajay resides in Ram Darbar and works as a contractual employee with the medical officer of health (MOH).

Ajay used to be on sanitation duty in Sector 29 and was transferred to the horticulture department earlier this month. “Due to some personal issues, Ajay wanted to be moved back to Sector 29. He approached his senior, Naresh, who demanded ₹3,500 in lieu of it,” said a vigilance official privy to the matter.

Following this, Ajay approached the vigilance department. Later, he struck a deal for ₹2,500 with Naresh and the department laid a trap to catch the official red-handed.

Naresh was arrested while accepting the money at the Sector 29/30 light point.

‘DEMANDED MONTHLY KICKBACKS’

Naresh, a regular government employee, had 54 safai karamchari’s reporting to him.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that Naresh would ask for monthly bribe from his subordinates to mark them present even when they didn’t turn up for duty. This allowed them to go on a furlough without their absence being marked. The rate was fixed between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 per month,” said Deepak Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, vigilance). A safai karamchari gets a monthly pay of around ₹20,000.

On March 15, the vigilance department had arrested a 58-year-old sanitation worker for taking ₹10,000 from a youth on the promise of getting him the same job. It was this arrest that brought the system of monthly kickbacks to the fore for the first time.

Absenteeism among sanitation workers is a major concern. In June, 600 employees were found absent, following which the MC chief had made inspection of field staff mandatory. In the past one week, too, notices have been served to 42 sanitation workers for being absent during duty hours. The MC plans to dismiss the outsourced employees while regular employees are likely to face salary cut and disciplinary proceedings.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Naresh under Sections 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act),13(1)(b) and 13(2) (both concerning criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He will be produced in court on Sunday.

Investigators said the involvement of senior officials has not been ruled out. “We will seek Naresh’s remand to unearth the nexus,” said an investigating official.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 23:19 IST