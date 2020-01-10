e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Cities / School trip to NASA: Police announce ₹1 lakh reward for info on travel agent Aman Bawa

School trip to NASA: Police announce ₹1 lakh reward for info on travel agent Aman Bawa

Aman and his parents are accused of duping 148 school students of ₹222 lakh, after promising to arrange an educational tour for them to NASA in US

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The police on Friday announced a reward of ₹1 lakh to anyone providing information about Aman Bawa, one of the three owners of travel agency “World Leisure Holidays”.

Aman and his parents, Anuj Bawa and Rajinder Bawa, are accused of duping 148 students of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, of ₹222 lakh in all, after promising to arrange an educational tour for them to NASA in the US.

While Rajinder was arrested October 15 last year and is currently in judicial custody, his son and wife continue to be on the run since September 26, 2019, after the Division Number 5 police lodged the first FIR against them.

In all, the family is facing three cases of duping the students and management of Sacred Heart Convent School.

The first FIR was registered against the accused on September 26 on the statement of the school principal, followed by another case on November 4 on the complaint of Inderjit Singh, Kawaldeep Singh and Ankush Jain, parents of three students.

The third FIR was registered on November 8 following a complaint by Dalip Chopra and Pankaj Sachdeva.

Announcing the reward on their Facebook page, the Ludhiana police have asked the informers to contact the Division Number 5 SHO or call at 783-701-8605, while assuring that the informer’s identity will be kept secret.

Sub-inspector Richa Rani, SHO, Division Number 5 station, said the court had already issued arrest warrants against the accused. Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said a hunt was on to arrest the absconding mother-son duo.

THE CASE

The school had roped in the travel agency for the educational tour and a total of 148 students had paid money for it.

However, the visas of all students and staff members were rejected, following which the travel agency refused to return the money.

The complainants, Dalip, Pankaj and Anand, parents of three students, had alleged that the travel agency took ₹2.8 lakh per student to arrange US visas for their children for the educational tour. However, the agency failed to secure the visas.

Dalip said when the police complaint was filed, the agency returned ₹1.3 lakh each in two instalments, but refused to return the rest.

top news
UP bus with 50 passengers in flames after collision, some feared trapped
UP bus with 50 passengers in flames after collision, some feared trapped
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into force from today
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into force from today
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Shashi Tharoor says free Chhapaak tickets are to support Deepika
Shashi Tharoor says free Chhapaak tickets are to support Deepika
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities