‘Schools to have anti-pollution ambassadors’

Come next Diwali, schools will have anti-pollution ambassadors who will spread awareness on the ill-effects of toxic air on people’s health and environment, said school principals at a panel discussion organized by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

Measures to combat rising levels of pollution, especially in view of the festival of lights, were discussed during the event. The panelists

emphasised that citizens should opt for a ‘Green Diwali’ – either by saying no to crackers or by bursting low-sound crackers.

Ahead of Diwali, Lucknow’s air quality index (AQI) has already been recorded in the ‘very poor category.’ The air quality was 312 in Gomti Nagar, 273 in Lalbagh and 255 in Aliganj.

Manjula Goswami, head of The Millennium School (South City) said: “It will be nice if all schools are able to have anti-pollution ambassadors by next Diwali. They will encourage the society to celebrate the festival of lights in its true spirit – without bursting crackers. All schools must come forward for this cause.”

Her views were supported by Sangeeta Banerjee, principal, City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar extension campus.

“It will be a brilliant idea. All schools may work in this direction and prepare an army of anti pollution ambassadors. Good habits can be inculcated among students at a very early age. Teachers and families will have to play a lead role in this,” she said.

Rajiv Tuli, director of Modern Academy, said: “The anti-pollution ambassadors should not be active only during Diwali. They should create awareness round the year. We have to get tough with those who don’t care about the environment and burst high-decibel crackers.”

“We must realise that polluted air is more hazardous for asthma patients. Even school kids are patients of asthma. The situation is really grim and all educational institutions must put their best foot forward to combat the rising level of pollution,” he emphasized.

Goswami said, “The number of students affected by asthma is on the rise, which is worrisome. We have to sensitise children on environment conservation. Teachers and educators can guide them in making a better tomorrow.”

At The Millennium School, students celebrate their birthdays in a unique way. “They distribute pencils and pens with seeds on the other end. Once the ink of a pen and lead of a pencil are finished, one can put them in a flowerpot. A pen can transform alphabets into an ocean of knowledge, but what if the pen itself transforms into an oasis — a fruit-bearing tree,” she asked.

Former TV star from Kolkata, Swarnali Bhattacharya, said celebrities can make a difference in a big way.

Their messages and appeal via social/electronic media can impact millions of people. “Many youngsters look up to Bollywood actors as their role models. Messages by celebs can bring a positive change,” she said.

The panelists were of the view that there has been a reduction in use of crackers by people. “I guess 50% less crackers are burst these days. A lot of credit goes to two IPS officers – Shailjakant Mishra and Sulkhan Singh in this regard,” said Rajiv Tuli.

Dr Surya Kant, head of department of respiratory medicine (KGMU) and Dr Jyotsna Mehta, gynaecologist, said the society will have to do a lot to ensure that environment is not harmed.

“The depleting level of oxygen during Diwali is harmful for expectant mothers and newborn babies,” said Dr Mehta.

At CMS (Gomti Nagar extension), members of Environment Club are sensitising students about the hazards of fire crackers on people’s health, said Sangeeta Banerjee.

“People should burst only low-sound crackers. Over the years, we have seen a noticeable decrease in the number of students bursting crackers. They want to celebrate the festival in its true spirit. These children are our ambassadors of change who will galvanise this movement,” said Sangeeta Banerjee.

CMS (Gomti Nagr extension) is all set to organise an International Environment Olympiad that focuses on these burning issues.

Several teams from India and abroad will participate in it.

Swarnali said, “Let this and all future Diwalis be full of consideration for young children, the elderly, the sick, the poor, and the animals. Let Diwali be the time for diyas and warmth of emotions. Let Diwali be the time we gift those whom we love and those who are less fortunate than us. Let us celebrate the festival with care and eco-friendly crackers.”

