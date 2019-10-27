Security enhanced, Shopian attackers identified: J&K DGP

cities

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the security in south Kashmir’s Shopian district has been enhanced to safeguard fruit trade and the attackers involved in killing of two non-local truck drivers in Chitragam village of the district have been identified.

“Our investigations have reached an advanced stage and some important clues are available with us about the cases. We are close to identifying the persons involved in the attack on truckers,” he said on the sidelines of a Diwali mela organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) at Humhama here.

Truck driver Mohammad Ilyas and his helper Zahid Khan, both from Rajasthan, were killed in Chitragam village when gunmen opened fire and set ablaze their fruit-laden trucks. The attacks have created panic among apple growers and traders in Shopian and many non-local truck drivers left the district overnight following the killing.

The DGP said there was also an attempt to damage the power transmission tower by suspected militants in Shopian after which security has been tightened in the area.

“Attacking towers is also an attempt to cause damage to the infrastructure. We have taken some steps in these areas. I am hopeful that soon this case will be cracked and people involved will be brought to book,” he said.

“This is an attack on local economy and the livelihood of people. It is being done to disrupt the daily life of the people,” the DGP said.

“We know who are involved. We won’t disclose that. In the earlier case, we had disclosed the identity,” he added.

“Our first priority is to help people associated with apple trade. Some steps have already been taken and wherever people need us...security arrangements have been made. It is not possible to cover all areas especially in the interiors, but majority of the areas that could be covered have been secured,” he said.

“On the directions of Pakistani agencies militants are working to damage the economy in Kashmir, which is dependent on horticulture and tourism,” he added.

Singh said the attempts to infiltrate militants across the LoC were on, but security forces were giving them a befitting reply. “The attempts to push infiltrators into Kashmir are going on for a long time by Pakistan Army and ISI at the Line of Control. They have increased recently, but a befitting reply is being given by our forces. All attempts of infiltration will be foiled. Reports of infiltration at some places are there, but most such attempts have foiled,” he said.

Asked if there were any inputs about possible militant attacks around October 31 when the state would made the transition into UT, he said militants and their handlers always try to harm peace in the Valley.

“There is no input about any major attack on 31 October, but militants and their handlers always try to harm peace. Our effort is to ensure peace. Hopefully all will remain safe. In the last few days, our operations have also gained pace and militants have suffered damages,” Singh said.

Inspector general of Border Security Force (BSF) Abhinav Kumar said, “Like previous years, there have been ceasefire violations and attempts to infiltrate from Pakistan in September at many places. However, the army and BSF are stationed on borders and efforts are being put to foil these attempts.”

