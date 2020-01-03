Senior citizen found murdered at Lonavla home

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 20:23 IST

Pune A senior citizen was found murdered at her Lonavla residence on Thursday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Reshma Purushottam Bansal, 70. She was found by her husband who is also the complainant in the matter.

According to the complaint, the victim would carry a lunch box in the afternoon daily to her husband who runs shop. On Thursday when she failed to turn up, her husband went home in order to look for her. He found her lying unconscious and the house in disarray. On being rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

BR Patil, incharge, Lonavla police station said that they suspect that the victim was hit with a heavy object on the her head which led to her death.

A case of murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302 has been lodged against unidentified individuals at Lonavla police station. Sniffer dogs have also been pressed into action.