e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Cities / Senior citizen found murdered at Lonavla home

Senior citizen found murdered at Lonavla home

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune A senior citizen was found murdered at her Lonavla residence on Thursday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Reshma Purushottam Bansal, 70. She was found by her husband who is also the complainant in the matter.

According to the complaint, the victim would carry a lunch box in the afternoon daily to her husband who runs shop. On Thursday when she failed to turn up, her husband went home in order to look for her. He found her lying unconscious and the house in disarray. On being rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

BR Patil, incharge, Lonavla police station said that they suspect that the victim was hit with a heavy object on the her head which led to her death.

A case of murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302 has been lodged against unidentified individuals at Lonavla police station. Sniffer dogs have also been pressed into action.

top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Malinga didn’t teach me yorker: Bumrah finally reveals how he learnt it
Malinga didn’t teach me yorker: Bumrah finally reveals how he learnt it
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities