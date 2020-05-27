e-paper
Senior Delhi police officer tests Covid positive

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

The deputy commissioner of police (north district) tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, prompting the top brass to initiate contact-tracing procedures and screening of staff members at her office near Vidhan Sabha.

The DCP is in home quarantine and the additional DCP has taken charge in her absence, said joint commissioner of police (central) Suvashish Chaudhary.

More than 500 personnel tested positive in the city police. In the last few days, 20 to 30 personnel were tested infected with the virus every day.

Over 160 of the infected personnel have recovered and discharged from various hospitals and quarantine facilities. One constable from northwest district died.

