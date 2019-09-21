Seven die in Etah cracker unit blast

cities

AGRA Seven people died while making crackers in a three-storey house in Mirhachi town of Etah district on Saturday morning.

About eight people were injured and were sent to the district hospital in Etah for treatment. Later some of them who were seriously injured were referred Saifai Medical College in Etawah and a probe was ordered to ascertain the exact reason behind the blast.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Mohalla Ambedkar Nagar (Mohalla Takia ) in the house owned by Munni Devi, who had a license to make fireworks. Her neighbour Girraj also has a license to manufacture crackers and fireworks were made in both the houses, alleged the locals.

The sources added, “Suddenly a loud blast was heard in the house of Munni Devi and after that the house caved in. At first, the locals were confused and shocked, but when they heard screams they rushed to the spot. People were lying in the debris of the building and crying for help. After that the police were informed and the people were taken out of the building. Those who were injured were sent to the district hospital in Etah and at Saifai Medical College for treatment.”

SSP, Etah SK Singh said, “The blast occurred in the house of the Munni Devi, who had a license to make fireworks, at about 11:30 AM. About six people allegedly died in the blast and eight were injured.”

The SSP further said, “Six of those who died have been identified as Sheetal, Anjali, Radha, Khushi, Anjali and Munni Devi. Besides, the eight injured are being treated in hospital and the further probe in on in this case.”

