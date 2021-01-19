Seventeen agencies apply to prepare DPR of two major projects being developed by Yamuna Expressway authority

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has received proposals from 17 agencies to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for two mega projects -- Logistics Park and Heritage City --to be developed along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway areas.

The Logistics Park is set to be developed at Tappal-Bajna to boost growth and the ‘Heritage City’ at Raya in Mathura. Each project will have an agency preparing a DPR, the hiring process for which was started last month.

For the logistics hub, 11 agencies have shown interest and the rest were for the heritage city.

“We will finalise the agencies for these two projects in the next 15 days. We are happy that multiple agencies have shown interest in these two projects, which will boost growth along the Yamuna Expressway,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of the Yeida.

For the logistics hub, Yeida has got proposals from CBRE South Asia Private Limited, Colliers International, Cushman and Wakefield India Private Limited, KPMG among others, said officials. For the heritage city PwC, CBRE South Asia private limited and WAPCOS Limited. among others, have applied.

The YEIDA wants to develop a heritage city at Raya in Mathura with an aim to booth tourism.

The YEIDA has proposed to develop a ‘Heritage City’ at a small town Raya near Mathura with an aim to promote tourism and create opportunities in this region. The one-of-its -kind city will be spread across 9000 hectares of area along Yamuna E-way. The Yamuna River will be beautified on the lines of Sabarmati and Gomti river front projects for people and remaining land will be developed as industrial, residential, commercial and mixed land use in this town. The YEIDA has earmarked 700 hectares for tourism projects to be built on the theme of heritage in order to promote the ancient city Mathura and places associated with Mahabharat epic. The 175 hectares area is earmarked for river front development along Yamuna, at least 1000 hectares for industrial and remaining will be divided into residential and other usages, said officials. However the exact nature of land in this city will be earmarked once the DPR will be finalised of this project, said officials.

In Logistics hub project the YEIDA wants to develop a dedicated urban centre for industrial development to create jobs and economic activity.