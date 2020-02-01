Several int’l arms manufacturers to display their ammo at Defence Expo

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:38 IST

Lucknow: The mega 11th Defence Expo starting from February 5 will see a host of international arms manufacturers displaying their ammunition.

The Yogi government has invited French company Dassault Aviation, manufacturers of multi-role fighter Rafale, to take part in the Defence Expo and invest in the Defence Corridor project in the state.

Other major defence companies, including Rolls Royce, Airbus, General Dynamics and Saab, among others, have also been invited.

The Naval Group, a French company headquartered in Paris, will not only participate in the Defence Expo but also invest in the Defence Corridor through ‘Make in India’ project of the Modi government.

This French company has expertise in manufacturing submarines and anti-air, anti-surface, anti-submarine and anti-asymmetric warfare weapon systems.

The India Chamber of Commerce in the Slovak Republic led by Rakesh Taurani, president and CEO, will lead a high level delegation of arms manufacturers from Slovakia. Several Slovak defence companies will be a part of this delegation. The India Chamber of Commerce in the Slovak Republic had also taken part in the UP Investors’ Summit in 2018.

A delegation of US –India Business Council is also setting up its stall at the Defence Expo. Nisha Biswal, president of the organisation, will lead a delegation of several US arms manufacturers.

“A large number of foreign companies are coming for the Defence Expo. We have made all arrangements. There will be three pavilions for Uttar Pradesh at the Expo,” said Satish Mahana, industries minister in the state government.

“The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Defence Expo,” added Mahana.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed preparations for the Defence Expo-2020 at the main venue- Sector 15, Vrindavan, PGI Road.

On the occasion, Satish Mahana, industries minister and chief secretary RK Tewari were also present.