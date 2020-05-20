e-paper
Sex determination centre busted in Ludhiana; doctor, woman agent held

Sex determination centre busted in Ludhiana; doctor, woman agent held

A portable ultra sound machine, ₹15,000 seized

cities Updated: May 20, 2020 20:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A team of health department and city police during a raid at a clinic in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
A team of health department and city police during a raid at a clinic in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh)
         

A team of Gurdaspur and Ludhiana health departments, along with city police, busted a sex determination centre being run on 33-feet road in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Mundian Kalan, and arrested a doctor and woman agent on Wednesday.

It seized a portable ultra sound machine used for sex determination during a raid at the clinic.

The team has also recovered ₹15,000 from the doctor that was paid to him by a decoy patient.

The accused was identified as Dr Ramesh Kumar Sharma alias Dr Ramesh Tyagi, BAMS, Patna, and agent Jagjit Kaur.

The raid was planned after receiving information from Gurdaspur health department.

Dr Bagga, civil surgeon, Ludhiana, and Dr Kishan Chand, civil surgeon, Gurdaspur, said that acting on a tip off, a decoy patient was asked to get in touch with the woman agent at Gurdaspur.

The agent demanded ₹15,000 from the patient for sex determination and informed her that scanning will be conducted in Mukerian. Later, the agent told the patient that they will have to go to Ludhiana for sex determination.

“On Wednesday, the agent while taking the decoy patient to Ludhiana in a car also picked up another patient from the outskirts of the city. Minutes after they reached the clinic, our team conducted the raid,” said Dr Bagga.

He added that the doctor failed to produce any document regarding registration of the portable ultra sound machine.

The police were yet to lodge an FIR in the incident. Inspector Harjinder Singh said that he has not received any application from the health department yet. The case will be registered on the basis of the statement of the officials of the health departments.

