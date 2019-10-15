Sexual harassment of foreign student at IIT-K: Internal inquiry committee submits report to authorities

cities

Oct 15, 2019

The Internal inquiry committee of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) has submitted its report to the authorities on the alleged molestation of a foreign student by a professor.

Deputy director professor Manindra Agarwal said that following the report, a departmental inquiry had been set up.

The departmental committee has directed the accused professor, who is said to be on leave, to submit his explanation within seven days, said people familiar with the development.

The IITK administration has not filed any FIR against the professor in the matter so far.

The foreign girl student was in the civil engineering department of the institute. She had accused the senior professor of the department of molesting her. She had even conveyed the matter to the embassy of her country and had left the Institute.

The committee held the inquiry under the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. It submitted its report to the institute authorities early this week.

