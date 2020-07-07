e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / SGPC to give Rs 1 lakh each to families of Sikh pilgrims killed in Pak mishap

SGPC to give Rs 1 lakh each to families of Sikh pilgrims killed in Pak mishap

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday announced give Rs 1 lakh each to the families of 29 Sikh pilgrims killed when a mini-bus carrying them rammed into a train at an unmanned crossing in Pakistan’s Punjab province on July 3. Besides, the injured will get Rs 50,000 each.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said the entire community sympathises with the families of those killed in the accident.

“The loss of lives cannot be overcome but on sympathetic grounds, the SGPC gives them this money as help. Besides, we appeal to the Pakistan government to extend help to the victims’ families. The Indian government should also take action against the railway personnel whose negligence caused this tragedy,” said Longowal.

He said that the SGPC will write to Pak PM Imran Khan in this regard. He said the SGPC will also conduct Akhand Path at the Golden Temple in memory of the deceased.

top news
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Harsh Vardhan lauds government’s Covid 19 strategy for ‘plateaued’ graph
Harsh Vardhan lauds government’s Covid 19 strategy for ‘plateaued’ graph
Bengal to club containment, buffer zones for stricter lockdown from July 9
Bengal to club containment, buffer zones for stricter lockdown from July 9
UAE embassy says diplomats had no role in gold smuggling case
UAE embassy says diplomats had no role in gold smuggling case
Man kills wife, dumps body in bed box, sleeps on same bed for 2 days: Cops
Man kills wife, dumps body in bed box, sleeps on same bed for 2 days: Cops
Dhoni says no to brand endorsements amid pandemic, opts organic farming
Dhoni says no to brand endorsements amid pandemic, opts organic farming
Nitish Kumar’s residence gets a hospital after relative tests Covid+
Nitish Kumar’s residence gets a hospital after relative tests Covid+
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In