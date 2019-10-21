‘SGPGI sets its own rules for dengue patients’ admission’

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:31 IST

There seems to be no end to the ordeal of Arjun, 42, of Unnao who recently brought his 15-year-old son, who is suffering from dengue, to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) here.

When he approached the Emergency ward, he was told that his son cannot be admitted to the ward because his platelet count was still above 10,000 and he was not bleeding.

Arjun had no option but to admit his son to a private hospital in Indira Nagar here.

“Despite telling the staff that the doctors in Unnao had advised his son’s admission in SGPGI as his platelet count had come down to 15,000 and the platelet count could be reduce further within minutes, the SGPGI doctors refused admission,” said Arjun.

Recently, poet Aman Chandpuri died while undergoing treatment in SGPGI. His friends feel that had they brought the patient directly to PGI instead of getting him treated in a private hospital first his life could have been saved. “They did not bring him to SGPGI first because of these strange rules for admitting patients,” his friends said.

Another noted poet Sarvesh Asthana said, “I feel very sad for Aman Chandpuri because he was just 22-years-old and his life was lost because of strange rules of the hospital, which says that they will not admit a patient unless the platelet count comes under 10,000 or patient starts bleeding. The doctors in the institute are just trying to avoid the dengue patients. They think they can set their own rules for admission, they don’t have any respect for human lives.”

However, chief medical superintendent of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) professor Amit Agarwal says, “People forget that PGI is a super-specialty institute. We cannot admit patients who can be treated at the level of PHC and CHC. Dengue patients can also be treated at district hospitals. Only serious cases should be brought to SGPGI so that we can save their lives.”

He added, “We have treated 10 dengue patients till now. We have kept 20 beds reserved for such patients. Seven departments are providing services, on seven different days of the week, to attend to the dengue patients.”

