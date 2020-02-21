e-paper
Shah Jahan, Mumtaz Mahal graves undergo 'mud pack' therapy

Shah Jahan, Mumtaz Mahal graves undergo ‘mud pack’ therapy

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
AGRA Graves of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal have been given ‘mud pack’ treatment by the ASI as part of efforts to spruce up Taj Mahal ahead of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania’s visit here on February 24, said officials.

“After a long gap, the graves in the main mausoleum underwent mud pack therapy,” informed Vasant Swarnkar, superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (Agra circle).

These graves are a replica of the original graves in the basement of main mausoleum of Taj Mahal.

Officials said the original graves are open for tourists during the three-day of ‘urs’ of Shah Jahan every year.

