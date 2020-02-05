e-paper
Shift to PNG before March 31: NGT to rolling mills, furnaces in Mandi Gobindgarh

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Fatehgarh Sahib
In view of the strict directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to control air pollution, rolling mills and furnaces in Mandi Gobindgarh will no longer be allowed to use coal and furnace oil as fuel after March 31. The district administration has made it compulsory for the industries to use piped natural gas (PNG) instead.

Deputy commissioner Amrit Kaur Gill said that sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been directed to prepare an action plan for environment protection at division level so that the same can be implemented.

The DC said that there are a lot of rolling mills and furnaces in Mandi Gobindgarh that use coal and furnace oil as fuel, which adds to air pollution.

“The NGT has directed the industries to shift to PNG by March 31. To facilitate the industrialists, the Punjab government has already reduced the VAT on PNG from 13.4% to 3%,” she said.

Gill said that in order to shift the industries to PNG, work for laying of PNG pipelines has also been completed. “The mother stations of compressed natural gas have been established in Mandi Gobindgarh, which will help to transport PNG through pipelines,” she said.

