Shishir killed for opposing drug racket: Kin

LUCKNOW: Family members of Shishir Tripathi, who was brutally murdered on Tuesday night, claimed that he was killed for opposing the drug peddling racket allegedly being operated by prime accused Upendra Tiwari.

“The accused were involved in smuggling of marijuana in Krishna Nagar and nearby areas,” alleged kin the deceased.

Anurag Dixit, an advocate who was a like mentor to Shishir, said: “Shishir was against sale of drugs in his locality and he took a stand against them. This made him an enemy for the drug peddlers who killed him.”

The deceased lawyer’s elder brother Sharad said the accused had threatened Shishir of dire consequences. “Shishir had complained to the police about the drug peddling racket. This angered the accused and they killed Shishir for it,” he said.

The family members also alleged the involvement of police in the matter.

Shishir’s dispute with the accused began recently when they had a skirmish, said a police official.

SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani said police were looking at the ‘drug’ angle behind the murder. “Our teams will look into the background of the accused and their involvement in drug peddling. Suitable sections will be added against the accused on the basis of the investigation,” he said.

Killed before engagement

A day before he was killed, Shishir Tripathi had asked his elder brother to finalise the menu for his engagement scheduled next month.

“Shishir’s engagement was scheduled in February and the family was preparing for it. He came to me on Monday and asked me to finalise the menu. That was the last we spoke,” said Sharad Tripathi, Shishir’s elder brother.

“Shishir began practicing law three years ago. He loved the profession and was eager to help those in need,” he added.