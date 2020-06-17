Shiv Sena-Congress tiff out in the open?

cities

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:43 IST

The unease between the Shiv Sena and Congress, allies in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi-ruled state government, is likely to escalate in the coming days, with Sena mouthpiece Saamana taking an aggressive stand to remind the ruling partner that their grumbling was uncalled for, as the Sena, too, has made sacrifices while stitching together the alliance.

The editorial comes after state Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat last week said that party leaders would meet chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with their grievances. He had said the Congress expects equal importance in decision-making in the MVA government. Before the statement, key Congress leaders held two meetings last week and deliberated upon the alleged secondary treatment.

The Congress leadership feels the bureaucracy is dominating the decisions. “Many proposals, including those related to the energy or relief and rehabilitation departments held by the Congress, were moved without the knowledge of the ministers. We have taken the issue to the chief minister, but no corrective action was taken,” said a senior Congress leader. Thorat and public works minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan have been asking for an appointment with Thackeray to discuss the issue, but the latter has reportedly paid no heed.

According to Congress leaders, the discontent is over three issues. The party is against the third extension for chief secretary Ajoy Mehta after his term ends on June 30 and wants the nominations to the legislative Council from the Governor’s quota to be sent at the earliest. The party is also batting for an additional seat in the Council. The discontent is also out of the feeling that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is being given too much audience by the CM.

While Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday dismissed rumours of discontent within the MVA, the Saamana editorial likened the Congress to an “old squeaky charpoy”, which is groaning under the leaders’ “historical inheritance”. CM Uddhav Thackeray’s wife, Rashmi, is the editor of Saamana, while Raut is its executive editor. Saamana editorials are considered the view of the Sena leadership.

“There is no discontent or discord between the allies. Such words should not be used. The decisions happen in the cabinet meetings. All three parties are given respect,” Raut said.

Twelve seats to the Council are vacant and are to be nominated by the Governor on the recommendation of the state government. The editorial said the seats must be divided on the basis of the coalition partners’ strength in the legislative Assembly. The Sena has 64 members, including eight independents, while the NCP and Congress have 54 and 44, respectively.

“The Sena has sacrificed the most in this power-sharing. It had to give one ministerial berth to the NCP when Pawar objected to the Congress occupying the Assembly Speaker’s post,” the editorial said.

“Two additional cabinet berths were also given to the Congress, instead of the posts of minister of state… Both Thorat and Chavan have a long experience in governance. They should remember that even Pawar is experienced in administration, but there are no complaints from his party. There was a consensus that CM Thackeray’s decision would be final and Pawar, too, abides by this rule,” it said.

“We have been seeking the chief minister’s appointment as we have certain issues related to public interest that need to be discussed with the CM. I am sure after hearing us out, even he will admit that the issues were serious in nature. The editorial was written on the basis of inadequate information and I am sure there will be another editorial endorsing our stand,” said Thorat.

Raut defended the editorial. “This is our signature style of writing. I’ve read the interview with Ashok Chavan. If he has any concerns, he should speak to the CM. This is not a clash between the administration and government. Maharashtra is facing two major issues – Covid-19 and Cyclone Nisarga,” he told the media.

The write-up also took a potshots regarding complaints about bureaucracy. “There are complaints about the workings of state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta and Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. But no matter how ‘big’ an officer is, he has to go by the decision of the chief minister as he is a public servant …,” it said.

Raut said the government is not run by the secretaries, but by ministers. “It is not called Sachivalaya (secretariat), but Mantralaya now. There is no question of any resentment as the Congress is an experienced party. The CM will meet them as is the practice in the coalition government,” he said.

The editorial, however, said there was no threat to the coalition government. In a sarcastic reference to the covert formation of the 80-hour government by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with support of NCP’s Ajit Pawar, it said, “Nobody should remain under this illusion that there is a threat to the government and the gates of Raj Bhavan would open early in the morning once again for someone.”

Raju Shetti accepts NCP’s Council seat

Swabhimani Shetakari Sanghtana (SSS) leader Raju Shetti, who once rattled Sharad Pawar’s politics by holding protests at Baramati, visited his house in Govidbaug on Tuesday and accepted NCP’s offer of a seat in the Council. “I have accepted the offer for Council polls,” said Shetti, after his two-and-half hour long meeting with Pawar.