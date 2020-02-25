Shiv Sena leader’s brother’s throat slit in Batala

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:24 IST

A 38-year-old commission agent, brother of a leader of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)’s Punjab unit, was murdered by unidentified persons in Bhandari Mohalla of Batala town on Tuesday morning.

The victim, Mukesh Nayyar, brother of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) state vice-president Ramesh Nayyar, left home for the local vegetable market on a scooter around 4am, the family said.

When his employee called his son Tushar informing that he had not reached the shop, the family started searching for him. Tushar said they got a call from a neighbour around 6am that his father’s blood-soaked body with his throat slit was lying outside Adarsh Vidya Mandir School, a few hundred metres from their house. No other injury was found on the body, it was learnt.

Deputy superintendent of police (city) BK Singla said they are checking footage of CCTV cameras installed in adjoining buildings. “Mukesh’s scooter and a handbag, which his family says contained ₹1.5 lakh, are missing. We are told he was taking the cash to make payments at the mandi. We are working on different angles and the culprits will be caught soon,” he said.

A case was registered under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons on the statement of the deceased brother’s Ashok Kumar

Batala civil hospital senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Sanjeev Bhalla said a medical board was constituted and some samples from the body were sent to the forensic laboratory at Mohali. The exact cause of death can be ascertained after we get the reports, he added.

Right-wing activists stage protest against ‘police laxity’

Blaming laxity on part of police, hundreds of activists of the Shiv Sena led by its state president Yograj Sharma staged a massive dharna at Gandhi Chowk in the town and blocked the traffic for 2 hours.

They alleged that it is due to the negligence of the police that the families of Hindu outfit leaders were being targeted by anti-social elements who are trying to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab.

Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman reached the spot and assured the protesters that the culprits will be arrested within 48 hours, the protesters lifted the dharna.

Ramesh Nayyar claimed that a few days ago, he had received threat calls and had informed the police about this. “The police didn’t take my inputs seriously. Politicians from the Hindu community and their families are not safe,” he said.

A fortnight ago, two unidentified youngsters opened fire at Shiv Sena (Hindustan Northern India) youth wing president Honey Mahajan in the Dhariwal area of Gurdaspur district. Mahajan was injured but Ashok Kumar, 23, a trader, was killed in the incident.