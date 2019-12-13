Shivajirao Bhosale bank depositors demand arrest of Anil Bhosale and return of their money  

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 21:14 IST

Pune: The depositors of Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank on Friday said that they are unable to withdraw their money due to an alleged fraud of around Rs 73 crore.

Having formed a body “Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank Depositors Kruti Samiti”, the depositors held a press conference on Friday. Right to Information (RTI) activist and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president of Shivajinagar constituency Sudhir Alhat and former Congress party corporator Datta Bahirat along with many depositors attended the press meet.

The depositors plan to meet chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and also stage protest outside the winter session of state assembly.

“Chairman Anil Bhosale and the other bank directors are been using depositors’ money in the bank as a personal kitty since 2015. This is tantamount to robbery and fraud done by Anil Bhosale and directors. According to the audit report of the state cooperative department of the bank, there is a shortage in cash balance of Rs 72.62 crore. Deposits siphoned off from other banks are Rs 27. 62 crore and loans are given to close associates and relatives without due collateral. Restrictions by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are imposed on one lakh depositors for only withdrawal of Rs 1,000 per year. We are soon going to meet chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and also protest outside the winter session of the state assembly at Nagpur,” said Alhat.

The bank has 12 branches in Pune district and about a lakh account holders. The bank was promoted by Shivaji Bhosale, the late member of the legislative council (MLC) from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Bahirat said, “Bhosale in the past three-four meetings has only been giving promises of depositing the due amount, but he has not deposited a single rupee till date. He had given in writing to pay as personal responsibility for Rs 310 crore out of the total bank loan outstanding of Rs 438 crore. Hence, an FIR was lodged by the cooperative department at Deccan Gymkhana and Shivajinagar police station for cash shortage of Rs 72.62 crore in the bank. As no action is taken against the corrupt chairman Anil Bhosale and directors, our demand from the state government is to intervene and immediately arrest Bhosale and directors of the bank.”

Bhosale said, “I first need to understand the allegations made against me. As the matter is in court, I cannot talk much about it. When the entire investigation and enquiry is completed, the truth will come in front of public. Some people are trying to give it a political angle for their own interests.”