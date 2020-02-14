e-paper
SHO suspended for not taking kidnapping case ‘seriously’ in Mathura

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 19:31 IST
AGRA A station house officer in Mathura was suspended for not taking a case of kidnapping “seriously”. Action against Jagdamba Singh, SHO of Highway police station, was taken after a doctor, who was kidnapped in December and later released for a ransom of Rs 52 lakh, received another demand of ransom from his kidnappers, said police.

“Action might follow against other cops, if allegations of their nexus with the kidnappers were found true. An SIT has been constituted under ASP (crime) Mathura, which will investigate the case,” said A Satish Ganesh, IG (Agra range).

“A reward of 50,000 each is declared on all four kidnappers and directions have been issued for their early arrest. The case is being registered under Gangster Act and property of accused will be attached,” he stated.

The four accused include Sunny Malik from Meerut, Mahesh Kumar and Anup Kumar from Naujheel and Nitesh alias Regal from Bhopal.

According to police, the doctor, Nirvikalp Agrawal, was kidnapped near Govardhan crossing on NH-2 while he was returning home from work. He was released the same night after his wife paid a ransom of Rs 52 lakh to the kidnappers, they said.

After the incident, the doctor had refused to approach the police, said Indian Medical Association district president Anil Chauhan. (Inputs from PTI)

