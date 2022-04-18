Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Shocker from Bengaluru: Husband booked for circulating wife's obsene images
cities

Shocker from Bengaluru: Husband booked for circulating wife's obsene images

A 30-year-old man from Bengaluru has been booked for allegedly circulating obscene pictures of his wife on the internet.
Representational Image (Pexels.com)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 02:33 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A 30-year-old man from Bengaluru has been booked for allegedly circulating obscene pictures of his wife for money.

According to the police, the accused drugged his wife by lacing her juices with sedatives and then clicked obscene images. He later used the images to blackmail her for money. 

The couple had been married since 2013 after the woman divorced her first husband. Trouble started after his father-in-law's death, since then he started seeking a share in his wife's inheritance but she refused. Following this, he started blackmailing her with images he clicked without her knowledge. She has now lodged a police complaint at the Basavangudi Women's police station. 

According to the police, the man was demanding that the victim transfer all her father's money, who died recently, to him. The accused after clicking her photographs blackmailed her that if she did not give him the money, he would make her pictures viral.

The complainant has also alleged that her husband even tortured and forced her to sleep with his friend. When she refused to heed his demands, the accused sent her pictures to his friends. The police are investigating the case.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
crime crime news bangalore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP