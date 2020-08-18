Shopkeepers protest against allotment of shop at Ludhiana’s Pink Plaza

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:49 IST

High drama was witnessed at the Pink Plaza market in Chaura Bazar on Tuesday after the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) authorities went to take possession of a shop. Following this, the GLADA officials, who went to the site with duty magistrate and police force, returned empty-handed after facing opposition from shopkeepers.

It was the fourth attempt by GLADA to take possession of the shops, where water tanks have been installed by the shopkeepers in the market.

While the GLADA officials said that the shop has been allotted to a person against a monthly rent of Rs 3,100, the shopkeepers said that the shop was allotted by GLADA for installing water tanks, when the market was established around six years ago.

President of the market association, Rubal Dhall said, “The market has also filed a petition in the high court over the issue and the hearing has been scheduled to be held for October. The GLADA authorities are however forcibly trying to give this shop on rent for just Rs 3,100 per month, even when the value of the shop is over Rs 1 crore. The shopkeepers will never allow them to allot this shop. The duty magistrate also heard the grievances of the shopkeepers and asked the GLADA authorities to check the record.

Despite attempts, GLADA Estate officer, Baljit Singh could not be reached for comment.