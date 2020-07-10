e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sidhwan waterfront project: Picnic spot with dedicated cycle tracks open to public

Sidhwan waterfront project: Picnic spot with dedicated cycle tracks open to public

The ₹4.5 crore project is being taken up under Smart City Mission and the contact for establishing the same was awarded in August last year

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

With the first phase of Sidhwan canal waterfront project nearing completion, a picnic spot with dedicated cycling and jogging tracks have been opened for the public.

The 600-m long green stretch alongside the canal, starting from Ferozepur road till BRS Nagar canal bridge, with a playing zone for children, has also been opened for public.

The work on the second phase of the project starting from BRS Nagar canal bridge to Pakhowal road canal bridge is ongoing. The ₹4.5 crore project is being taken up under Smart City Mission and the contact for establishing the same was awarded in August last year.

The authorities are currently working to establish the parking site and to install a solar-based lighting system, which is expected to complete in a month. The green belt on the road, adjoining the canal has also been converged to increase the area.

Cabinet minister and MLA (Ludhiana west), Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “Similar project would be taken up till Gill road canal bridge in three phases and NOCs regarding the same have already issued by the forest and irrigation department. Proper fencing has been done alongside the canal and two cafeterias would also be set up in the next phases. We are also planning to commence a boating facility and establish a floating restaurant near Gill road canal bridge, but the permissions regarding the same are awaited.”

“A ramp has also been established to facilitate physically-challenged persons and an open gym is also being set up. A project to light up the pillars of southern bypass flyover moving parallel to the site is also being taken up,” said Ashu.

Chief executive officer of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), Sanyam Aggarwal said, ”People have already started coming to the waterfront for morning and evening walks and it is open for cycling also, but the residents should not interfere with the ongoing works, which would be completed in a short span.”

top news
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In