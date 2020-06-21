e-paper
Home / Cities / Six cops, 3 pregnant women among 44 test positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana

Six cops, 3 pregnant women among 44 test positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana

The total number of cases in the district has reached 561.

cities Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

Six police personnel, including a woman constable, an additional station house officer and two assistant sub-inspectors, were among the 44 persons who tested positive for Covid-19 here on Sunday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Dr Sachin Gupta, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19, said ASI Raghbir Singh (53) deployed at Sahnewal police station, Amandeep Singh (32) working as Munshi at Sahnewal Thana, ASI Surinderpal (49), constable Kulwant Singh (49) and Shimlapuri police woman constable Sushmarani were all hospitalised after their reports came in.

Out of the 44 new infections, 14 cases were reported from the containment zones of Prem Nagar, Sansi Mohalla and Habib Gunj. Three pregnant women also tested positive for the disease. A 51-year-old PNB Bank employee posted at Miller Ganj has also contacted the infection.

Now, cases have started emerging from the colonies of Dugri, SBS Nagar, Besant Avenue, BRS Nagar, Rishi Nagar, Punjab Mata Nagar and rural parts of the district, including Payal Dehlon, Sangowal and Sahnewal.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the district has reached 561. The district has recorded 14 deaths due to the disease, while 13 patients from other districts and states have also succumbed in city hospitals. Total 156 patients from other districts and states have tested positive for the infection at the city hospitals so far.

