Six die as car rams into truck parked on highway

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:07 IST

MEERUT Six people died when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck parked on the national highway in Hafizpur area of Hapur on Thursday morning.

The deceased were aged between 22 and 30 years. Five of them died on the spot while one was declared dead by doctors in Meerut later, said cops.

“A car heading towards Delhi from Amroha banged into a truck parked on the highway. Five people in the car died on the spot while one was taken to a hospital by cops,” said Mohit Kumar, an onlooker.

“The accident was so severe that the bodies of the victims were stuck between the car and the truck. The cops had to work hard to take them out,” said another onlooker.

“The accident took place around 7 am on Thursday. The truck driver said his vehicle ran out of fuel and that is why he had to park it on the highway. Then he went away to fetch some fuel from the nearby fuel station,” said Santosh Kumar, circle officer, Pilakhua area.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination a case was registered against the truck driver, said police.

These people were heading towards Delhi for work. Two of the deceased were brothers and others were friends. Families of the deceased were informed about the incident, added cops.

-Utkarsha Tyagi

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 17:07 IST