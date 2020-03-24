Six people, including three of family in Phillaur, test positive for coronavirus in Punjab, taking state’s count to 29

cities

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 15:09 IST

JALANDHAR: Six people, including three of a family from Phillaur, who had come in contact with Punjab’s first coronavirus death victim, Baldev Singh, 70, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. With this, the total count of positive cases in the state touched 29.

Jalandhar nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu said that the samples of a 50-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife and their 25-year-old son, all related to Baldev Singh, had tested positive.

Baldev Singh of Pathlawa village in Banga sub division of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar had returned from Germany via Italy on March 7. He died after a cardiac arrest at Banga civil hospital on March 18. His post-mortem was done the same day and so was the cremation. But his report of being Covid-19 positive was received on March 19.

Phillaur senior medical officer Dr Harjinder Singh said the three members of the family belonged to Virk village in the sub division and were from Baldev’s extended family.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Prasad Bhatia said that three more family members of Baldev Singh, including two from Pathlawa and one from Sujjon village, tested positive on Tuesday.

HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES IN SBS NAGAR

With the six new cases, the total count of positive patients has touched 29.

These include 18 cases in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, including the one death, five in Mohali, three in Jalandhar, two in Hoshiarpur and one in Amritsar, health officials said.

HOW ONE PATIENT INFECTED 21 PEOPLE

So far, a total of 21 people, including 14 immediate family members, including three relatives in the extended family, two persons who returned from Germany along with him, a 68-year-old contact from Hoshiarpur and the sarpanch of Pathlawa village, have tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with Baldev Singh.

The Jalandhar district administration has started sealing Virk village of Phillaur sub division and is introducing a containment plan there.