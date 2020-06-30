Six police teams deployed to trace missing man after his car found abandoned in Muzffarnagar

cities

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:07 IST

At least six teams of the Ghaziabad police and other police teams from Muzaffarnagar are trying to trace the whereabouts of a 36-year-old project manager of a Ghaziabad-based construction company after he was reported missing on June 26.

The police said that Vikram Tyagi went missing while he was on way to his flat in a high-rise at Raj Nagar Extension from office. After his family tried calling him, his mobile was switched off around 7.45pm. After searching for him on their own they approached the police.

Tyagi’s car was found abandoned in Muzaffarnagar on June 27 with bloodstains on some seats.

“We have registered an FIR under IPC section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder). There is still no trace of the missing man while his car, an Innova Crysta, was found in Muzaffarnagar—about 100km from Ghaziabad—with bloodstains on the middle seats. The car was also damaged from the rear end, which suggested it had taken a hit. The registration plates of the car were also missing,” said Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city).

The police said they have also come to know two men were spotted in the car at a checkpoint near Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district late Friday night. “Tyagi was not inside the car, but two men who were driving the car sped away when the police tried to stop them. Later the car was recovered in Muzaffarnagar. We have six teams deployed to trace the man and some teams from Muzaffarnagar district are also working on the case. We also scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed alongside the Delhi-Meerut Road, but we did not come across the car passing by in the footage,” Mishra added.

According to the police, Tyagi’s last mobile location was found at Raj Nagar Extension just some distance from his home.

The police added that Tyagi was not carrying much money on him and even his credit card was also not used anywhere. There was no deduction of any toll from the FasTag installed on his car, suggesting the person who was driving Tyagi’s car took a different internal route to reach Muzaffarnagar.

“We are still investigating the entire incident and probing all angles. Our teams are also trying to trace the involvement of any gangs behind the incident. The family has still not received any ransom calls so far,” Mishra added.