Social distancing norms flouted as scores attend Ludhiana market committee's event

Social distancing norms flouted as scores attend Ludhiana market committee’s event

Over 100 people attend the event, many without face masks.

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 20:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Swaran Singh Grewal (second from right), the new vice-chairman of the market committee, being felicitated at an event in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Swaran Singh Grewal (second from right), the new vice-chairman of the market committee, being felicitated at an event in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Harsimran Singh Batra

harsimran.batra@tlive.com

Ludhiana Giving social distancing the go-by, over 100 persons, including several senior Congress leaders, participated in an event organised at the market committee’s office in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Congress’ Gill MLA Kuldeep Singh, party’s Sahnewal halka in-charge Satwinder Bitti, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) chairman KK Bawa, Punjab Medium Industries Development Board chairman Amarjeet Singh Tikka were in attendance at the event, organised as committee’s new vice-chairman, Swaran Singh Grewal (Khwajke), took charge.

Tent was installed on the office premises, where food was also being served, even as several attendees moved about without face masks.

Grewal claimed, “We took permission from the deputy commissioner’s office for a gathering of only 50 persons. We ensured that all government guidelines were followed.”

On the other hand, market committee’s secretary, Vinod Kumar said, “The event was organised by the vice-chairman. The committee had no involvement in it.”

Police claimed they had no information about the event.

“We neither received a permission application nor any other information about the event,” said Gopal Krishan, SHO, Salem Tabri police station.

