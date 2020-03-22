Society residents allege family of two Covid-19 patients skipping quarantine

cities

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 23:03 IST

The residents of a society in Palam Vihar’s sector 5, where two siblings were confirmed to have Covid-19 earlier this week, alleged that the quarantined family was not strictly following protocol.

On March 19, a 22-year old woman, who had returned from London on March 14, was confirmed positive for the virus that causes Covid-19. She is isolated at a private hospital in the city. Her 18-year-old brother was tested positive on Sunday and is currently admitted in the isolation ward of the Civil Hospital, sector 10.

Following the news of the two positive cases, residents said they are in fear. “We are angry that the mother of the two siblings is not under home-quarantine,” said the society’s residents’ welfare association (RWA) official.

A few residents said they have had heated arguments with the family, but they did not take any precautionary measures. Several residentsabout it on the society’s WhatsApp group also.

Residents said they have stopped stepping out if the house and requested the RWA to take action In the matter. The RWA member said that authorities are not taking the issue seriously despite repeated reminders.

“They have neither visited the society nor have they quarantined the rest of the family members. I have called chief medical officer, district commissioner and other officials for the same but we have not received any response from them. Two persons from the health department had visited the society earlier in the week to take details of the symptoms of the woman and after that no one else has visited,” he said.

The health department said that the parents tested negative for the virus and were advised home quarantine. Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, said, “Our team has visited the family and took the samples. Parents have been tested negative for the Covid-19. The father has a fracture in the leg, so he cannot move out. We will ask the team to visit again if there is any violation.”

According to the RWA member, three domestic helps used to work for the family till March 20. “They were requested to undergo tests, but out of fear they went absconding,” he. Punia, however, said he is not aware of it.

Another RWA member said, “The son, who has special needs, was also seen with his elderly grandmother.”

The father of the patients said they were being mentally harassed. “My children were admitted in the hospital and my wife used to visit them to deliver food. The residents have misbehaved with us and tortured us just because our children were tested positive for coronavirus. Our milk supply was stopped and we are facing many issues, including that groceries are not delivered. ... Anyone sent for delivery can also be affected so we have restricted all services. We have asked residents to maintain at least 3 meters distance from the family members.”

The mother of the patients said, “I am receiving more than 100 calls a day from the residents. My domestic helps also said that they are being harassed. They have also got their tests done but reports are awaited. We are taking all measures but we did not receive any support from our society.”