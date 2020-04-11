Son of 67-year-old Covid-19 casualty booked for misleading health dept

cities

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:34 IST

In an unprecedented move, a case has been registered against the son of a 67-year-old man who died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, due to Covid-19 for hiding information and misleading the health department on Friday.

The accused, Chetan Singh Kohli, 45, has been accused of not cooperating with health workers who are tracing the contacts of his father and mother-in-law who also tested positive on Friday.

The complainant, Dr Rajinder Ray, who is also the in-charge of the quarantine team in Ambala, said, “The accused unwillingness to share the travel history and contacts of his father, family members and maids has lead to the spread of Covid-19 in the area and has risked many lives.”

Chief medical officer Dr. Kuldeep Singh said, “Since day one, the family is not giving us the complete information about the three maid-servants who frequented their house till the elderly man got unwell. They did not tell us about the deceased man’s brother who visited them regularly.”

Superintendent of police Abhishek Jorwal said, “The accused is under home quarantine at the moment. A decision regarding his arrest will be taken once the quarantine period ends.”

The case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Epidemic Disease Act and sections of the Disaster Management Act at the Ambala cantonment police station.